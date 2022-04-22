US Advisor Says Chinese Firms, Banks Largely Cautious of Helping Russia Evade Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh said Chinese companies and banks are largely cautious and are steering clear of helping Russia evade sanctions.

"Chinese corporates and banks are largely being cautious and steering clear of outright sanctions evasion or backfilling of the (US) export controls," Singh said during a virtual panel discussion with the think-tank Bretton Woods Committee on Thursday.

Singh claimed there is troubling evidence indicating that China's military is providing support to the Russian military through a number of direct or indirect channels.

However, Singh added that Beijing may have an interest in prolonging the conflict between Russia and the West because it could snap the strength of both sides and give China leverage.

However, China also does not want the conflict in Ukraine to spin out of control as it could have a spill over effect that will negatively affect energy and food supply that may cause serious issues for China, Singh said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.