US Affirms Intent to Continue Strategic Talks With Russia, Updates NATO - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson and National Security Council Senior Director Tim Morrison briefed the North Atlantic Council (NAC) on the latest US-Russia strategic talks in Geneva , and affirmed their readiness to continue engaging with Moscow , State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Thursday after the diplomats' visit to the NATO headquarters.

"During the briefing to the NAC, the Deputy Secretary underscored the importance of modernizing nuclear arms control in line with the President's vision for a new direction," Ortagus said. "While the United States clearly underscored concerns about Russia's development and deployment of non-strategic nuclear weapons and lack of transparency, it also affirmed its intent to continue engagement with Russia, as appropriate, on security and arms-control issues and to keep Allies informed of these discussions."