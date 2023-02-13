US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in 2nd Trip to Africa This Year

US Africa Command (AFRICOM) chief Michael Langley visited Senegal, Algeria and Ghana on February 6-10 in what became this second trip to the region this year, AFRICOM said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) US Africa Command (AFRICOM) chief Michael Langley visited Senegal, Algeria and Ghana on February 6-10 in what became this second trip to the region this year, AFRICOM said on Monday.

On January 17-18, Langley visited Gabon.

"US Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley visited Senegal, Algeria and Ghana, Feb. 6-10, on his second trip to Africa in 2023. The trip included several stops to meet with host nation civilian and military leaders, US Embassy leadership and US service members in the region," the press release said.

In Senegal, Langley met with President Macky Sall, Minister of Defense Sidiki Kaba and Chief of Staff Cheikh Wade. The AFRICOM chief highlighted Senegal's leadership in West Africa's complex security issues like countering illicit maritime activity and commended its recent participation in Exercise Obangame Express 2023.

In Algeria, Langley met with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the nation's military leadership.

"I appreciate Algeria's efforts in countering terrorism and supporting regional stability through their initiatives to train neighboring forces," he said.

During the last stop of his trip, in Ghana, Langley met with President Nana Akufo-Addo, Minister of Defense Dominic Nitiwul and Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Defense, Ghana Armed Forces, to discuss areas of mutual concern including counter-terrorism and crisis response.

The AFRICOM chief called Ghana a strong partner. The United States is "proud to work alongside Ghanaian forces in a variety of multinational efforts like Exercise Flintlock, which they are hosting this year," he added.