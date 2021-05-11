UrduPoint.com
US Aims To 'Narrow' Agenda Of Putin-Biden Meeting - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:13 PM

The United States attempts to "narrow" the agenda of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in terms of strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States attempts to "narrow" the agenda of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in terms of strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The dialogue, of course, is necessary. Especially in the conditions when Washington destroyed almost all mechanisms on arms control, only the New START treaty remains," Lavrov said in Baku during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, adding that restoration of Moscow-Washington relations and strategic stability should be discussed during the Putin-Biden meeting.

Lavrov said that Moscow told US colleagues that it is necessary to determine the agenda of the meeting.

"We propose to consider issues in the field of strategic stability of all factors without exception, all systems without exception, both offensive and defensive, which have a direct impact on this strategic stability," the minister said.

Lavrov added that Russian proposals were sent to the previous US administration and confirmed to the current one.

"We expect a reaction, although the first indications show that the Americans would like to significantly narrow the agenda of the discussion on strategic stability and not include all the factors that have a significant impact on the current state of affairs in this area in the negotiations," the minister said.

At the same time, the top Russian diplomat mentioned that Moscow positively accesses the US proposal of holding the meeting between presidents.

