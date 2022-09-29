UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Signs KC-46 Spare Part Contracts Worth $1.9Bln With 14 Firms - Pentagon

September 29, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Fourteen aerospace companies have been awarded US Air Force contracts totaling almost $1.9 billion to provide spare parts for the Boeing KC46A aerial tanker, the Defense Department announced.

The companies include "AAR Government Services (of) Wood Dale, Illinois; Aircraft Technical Development (of) Van Nuys, California; Aviation Repair Technologies (of) Blytheville, Arkansas; Rockwell Collins (of) Cedar Rapids, Iowa (and) Davenport Aviation (of) Columbus, Ohio," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Other companies receiving contracts include Honeywell International of Tempe, Arizona; S&K Logistics Services of Saint Ignatius, Montana; SOI Aviation of Calabasas, California; Source One Spares of Houston, Texas; and the Boeing Company of Seattle, Washington, the release said.

Contracts were also awarded to VC Displays of Brooksville, Florida; Velo Aviation of San Diego, California; VSE Aviation Services of Miramar, Florida; and Silver Wings Aerospace of Homestead, Florida, the release added.

The contract provides for several initial spare parts to support the US Air Force and Foreign Military Sales KC-46 fleets over the next five years, according to the release.

