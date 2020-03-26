US Aircraft Carrier Roosevelt Docks in Guam Due to Additional COVID-19 Cases - Navy Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) All sailors on the US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt will be tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after additional cases were discovered on the ship, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said during a press conference on Thursday.

Earlier this week, three US sailors on board the aircraft carrier tested positive for COVID-19.

"We found several more cases on board the ship, we are in the process now of testing 100 percent of the crew on that ship to ensure that we are able to contain whatever spread might have occurred there on the ship," Modly said. "The ship is pulling into Guam, it will be pier side."