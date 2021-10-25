UrduPoint.com

US Allies Ready To Engage With Iran Economically Should JCPOA Be Revived - Special Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:40 PM

US Allies Ready to Engage With Iran Economically Should JCPOA Be Revived - Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) American allies in the middle East stand ready to engage more with Iran economically if Tehran chooses a diplomatic path over confrontation and returns to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, said on Monday.

"(T)hey (US allies in the region) made clear that if this diplomatic path was pursued and we could reach an agreement, they wanted to engage more deeply with Iran on the economic front, but that could not be done if Iran were not in compliance with the JCPOA because, by definition, US sanctions remain on the books," Malley said during a press briefing.

The JCPOA can become a platform for future discussions and diplomacy between Iran and regional partners if the mutual return to the agreement is reached, Malley noted.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom plus Germany and with the European Union. The agreement stipulated that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was inked.

In 2018, the United States withdrew unilaterally from the JCPOA and implemented comprehensive sanctions against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States Middle East April June 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

47 minutes ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

47 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

47 minutes ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

47 minutes ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

47 minutes ago
 Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British ..

Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British Prison, Looks Unhealthy

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.