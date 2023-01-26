UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 07:30 AM

US, Allies Reaffirm Need to Continue Support for Ukraine - Italy's Council of Ministers

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The leaders of Italy, the United States, France, the UK and Germany agreed on the need to continue rendering comprehensive support for Ukraine, the Italian government said in a statement.

Earlier, the White House reported that US President Joe Biden held telephone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian and UK prime ministers Giorgia Meloni and Rishi Sunak on assistance to Ukraine.

The Italian Council of Ministers said the phone talks took place "within the framework of close Euro-Atlantic coordination to support Ukraine."

"The leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining strong Allied cohesion in continuing to provide assistance to Kiev," the Chigi Palace said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

