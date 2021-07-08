UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Allocates Over $15Mln For Research Projects On Cloud-Climate Change Link - Energy Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

US Allocates Over $15Mln For Research Projects on Cloud-Climate Change Link - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Twenty-seven studies on the interaction between atmospheric aerosols and clouds will receive research grants totaling more than $15 million in an examination of processes behind climate change, the Department of Energy (DOE) said on Thursday.

"These projects will help scientists better understand one of the most challenging aspects of Earth system modeling and improve their ability to accurately predict weather and climate patterns - an essential tool in the Biden Administration's efforts to combat the climate emergency," DOE said in a press release.

Researchers will use data gathered by DOE's Atmospheric Radiation Measurement user facility, the world's leading facility for ground-based observations of atmospheric processes. Funding totaling $15.

6 million will support the projects for the next three years, the release said.

Research will cover a range of atmospheric science topics, including the physical interactions between clouds and aerosols, lifecycles of thunderstorms, and surface energy distribution in the Arctic region, the release added.

Aerosols are tiny particles that take on water and absorb and scatter light, which alters how readily the atmosphere forms clouds. Clouds, in turn, modify aerosols by changing their chemistry, the release explained.

These processes - some of the most complex interactions to model - affect temperature, precipitation patterns, and how much sunlight reaches and leaves the Earth's surface, making them critical in producing accurate climate predictions, according to the release.

Related Topics

Weather World Water Million

Recent Stories

Free eye camp inaugurated at Al-Khidmat Anwar Nazi ..

12 seconds ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram expresses 'deepest condol ..

13 seconds ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Saturday ..

15 seconds ago

Incumbent provincial regime believes on equal deve ..

16 seconds ago

Warriors, Bazigar, Eagles, Zorawar, Tigers, Saints ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad police sign MoU with KIPS College

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.