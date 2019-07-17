UrduPoint.com
US Ambassador Hails 'Top Speed' Development Of US-Greek Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

US Ambassador Hails 'Top Speed' Development of US-Greek Relations

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said on Wednesday that the relations between Washington and Athens were proceeding at "top speed," media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said on Wednesday that the relations between Washington and Athens were proceeding at "top speed," media reported.

This assessment came during the 23rd Roundtable with the Government of Greece, which was organized by The Economist news outlet, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

The diplomat noted that Washington looked forward to working with the new Greek government and stressed that US-Greece cooperation, especially in defense and security, would "enhance Greece's ability to promote peace and stability in the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranian."

The new Greek government was sworn in on July 9, two days after the conservative New Democracy party won the majority of seats in the parliament.

