US Ambassador in Moscow Visited Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan on Thursday visited the Russian Foreign Ministry where he was summoned because of Washington's new sanctions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The car of the American Embassy left from the side of the new building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, where briefings are taking place.