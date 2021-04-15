UrduPoint.com
US Ambassador In Moscow Visited Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:41 PM

US Ambassador in Moscow Visited Russian Foreign Ministry

US ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan on Thursday visited the Russian Foreign Ministry where he was summoned because of Washington's new sanctions, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan on Thursday visited the Russian Foreign Ministry where he was summoned because of Washington's new sanctions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The car of the American Embassy left from the side of the new building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, where briefings are taking place.

