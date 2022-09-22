US Announces $170Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya Refugees - Blinken

The Biden administration has authorized an additional $170 million in humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees both, inside and outside Myanmar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

"The United States today announced more than $170 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Rohingya inside and outside Burma, as well as for host communities in Bangladesh," Blinken said in a statement.

The new aid package brings the total US assistance to nearly $1.9 billion since August 2017, when more than 740,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh, Blinken said.

"This additional humanitarian assistance includes more than $93 million through the State Department and more than $77 million through USAID," Blinken said. "With nearly $138 million for programs specifically in Bangladesh, it provides life-sustaining support to the over 940,000 Rohingya refugees."

The new aid package will enable the provision of food, safe drinking water, health care, protection, education, shelter and psycho-social support to the Rohingya refugees, Blinken added.