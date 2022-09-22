UrduPoint.com

US Announces $170Mln In Additional Humanitarian Aid For Rohingya Refugees - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 11:49 PM

US Announces $170Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya Refugees - Blinken

The Biden administration has authorized an additional $170 million in humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees both, inside and outside Myanmar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Biden administration has authorized an additional $170 million in humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees both, inside and outside Myanmar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"The United States today announced more than $170 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Rohingya inside and outside Burma, as well as for host communities in Bangladesh," Blinken said in a statement.

The new aid package brings the total US assistance to nearly $1.9 billion since August 2017, when more than 740,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh, Blinken said.

"This additional humanitarian assistance includes more than $93 million through the State Department and more than $77 million through USAID," Blinken said. "With nearly $138 million for programs specifically in Bangladesh, it provides life-sustaining support to the over 940,000 Rohingya refugees."

The new aid package will enable the provision of food, safe drinking water, health care, protection, education, shelter and psycho-social support to the Rohingya refugees, Blinken added.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Education Water Burma Myanmar United States August 2017 Refugee Billion Million

Recent Stories

UK, Poland, Ukraine Agree to Strengthen Defense Co ..

UK, Poland, Ukraine Agree to Strengthen Defense Cooperation - Foreign Office

39 seconds ago
 Prado probes collection for works seized during wa ..

Prado probes collection for works seized during war, dictatorship

41 seconds ago
 PM, UN Secretary General discuss diverse matters

PM, UN Secretary General discuss diverse matters

42 seconds ago
 PWD starts Village Theatre across Punjab

PWD starts Village Theatre across Punjab

45 seconds ago
 PFA sets up diet awareness camp at Queen Mary Coll ..

PFA sets up diet awareness camp at Queen Mary College

38 minutes ago
 Orban wants EU sanctions on Russia lifted by year ..

Orban wants EU sanctions on Russia lifted by year end: report

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.