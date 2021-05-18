UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

US Announces Nearly $155Mln in New Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya Crisis - State Dept.

The US has announced nearly $155 million in assistance to support 900,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The US has announced nearly $155 million in assistance to support 900,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The United States announced nearly $155 million in new assistance to sustain critical efforts to support Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh and internally displaced Rohingya and other affected people in Burma. Our assistance will help meet the immediate needs of the nearly 900,000 refugees in Bangladesh who fled from horrific violence in Burma's Rakhine State, including women and children," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken also noted that the total amount of US humanitarian aid for the affected by the Myanmar crisis people is over $1.

3 billion, including over $1.1 billion for programs inside Bangladesh.

The US recognizes that the February 1 military coup leaders in many cases are the same individuals responsible for previous human rights abuses and atrocities against Rohingya, and will continue to seek justice and accountability for those responsible, the statement added.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, some 860,000 Rohingya refugees are currently based in camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh district after fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar.

