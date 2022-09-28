UrduPoint.com

US Approves $250Mn Potential Sale Of M1A2K Tank Ammo, Equipment To Kuwait - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The United States has given a green light to the potential sale of M1A2K Abrams tank operational and training ammunition to the Kuwaiti military, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Kuwait of M1A2K tank operational and training ammunition and related equipment for an estimated cost of $250 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," DSCA said on Tuesday.

Kuwait's government wants to buy from the US a wide range of ammunitions for their main combat battle tank, including incendiary, armor piercing, high explosive, tracing and screening-smoke shells, the statement said, adding that spare and repair parts as well other logistical and program support elements, have been requested.

This ammunition sale would be in accordance with US foreign policies, the statement continues, as it provides a "Major Non-NATO ally" with the due support to reinforce its security.

DCSA considers that delivering on Kuwait's request would ensure the country's ability to properly address regional threats and facilitate the further deployment of the M1 Abrahams tanks.

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," the statement adds.

General Dynamics is set to be the main contractor were the $250 million contract to approved.

