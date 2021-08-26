UrduPoint.com

US Approves $350Mln Contract To Service Australia Interceptor Missiles - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The State Department has signed off on a $350 million request from Australia to service future purchases of US Standard Missiles, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

"The government of Australia has requested to buy defense services related to the future purchase of Standard Missile 6 Block I (SM-6) and Standard Missile 2 Block IIIC (SM-2 IIIC) missiles," the DSCA said in a press release.

The DSCA explained the services include development, engineering, integration and testing as well as engineering required to ensure readiness at an estimated value is $350 million.

The proposed sale will support the readiness and future sale of vital anti-air warfare capability that can be deployed from Australia's newest Hunter-Class Destroyers equipped with the latest AEGIS Combat Systems, the release said.

Standard Missile is the US Navy's Primary surface-to-air air defense weapon and an integral part of the AEGIS weapon system, according to the Navy.

