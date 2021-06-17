US, Argentina Senior Officials Discuss Buenos Aires' Talks with IMF, Paris Club - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo had a phone conversation with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman to discuss the most important issues on Buenos Aires' economic policy, US Department of Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Adeyemo reviewed Argentina's consultations with the Paris Club of bilateral creditors, and Argentina's pending negotiation of a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," the statement read.

He expressed confidence that the US would support a strong economic policy framework for Argentina that provides a vision for private-sector job growth, it added.

Argentine sources said on June 1 that the country had a final 60 days to hold negotiations with the Paris Club of creditor countries on the $2.4 billion debt repayment, after the deadline for repaying the loan expired.

The IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice noted last week that the fund and the Argentine authorities continue working on the new support program for the country, but have no specific timeframe when these efforts will conclude.