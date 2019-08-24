US, ASEAN to Conduct First Joint Naval Drill in September - Reports

The first joint naval exercise between the United States and Association of South East Asian Nations' (ASEAN) members will take place in the Gulf of Thailand from September 2-6, the command of the Royal Thai Navy said on Saturday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The first joint naval exercise between the United States and Association of South East Asian Nations' (ASEAN) members will take place in the Gulf of Thailand September 2-6, the command of the Royal Thai Navy said on Saturday.

At least eight surface ships and two naval aircraft will take part in the exercises, according to the statement, read on Nation tv today.

During the exercise, seamen from various countries will practice providing maritime security in cooperation with each other. They will also practice all the stages of thwarting illegal maritime activities.

In 2018, member countries of the ASEAN had the first joint naval drill with China.