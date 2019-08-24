UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, ASEAN To Conduct First Joint Naval Drill In September - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:38 PM

US, ASEAN to Conduct First Joint Naval Drill in September - Reports

The first joint naval exercise between the United States and Association of South East Asian Nations' (ASEAN) members will take place in the Gulf of Thailand from September 2-6, the command of the Royal Thai Navy said on Saturday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The first joint naval exercise between the United States and Association of South East Asian Nations' (ASEAN) members will take place in the Gulf of Thailand from September 2-6, the command of the Royal Thai Navy said on Saturday.

At least eight surface ships and two naval aircraft will take part in the exercises, according to the statement, read on Nation tv today.

During the exercise, seamen from various countries will practice providing maritime security in cooperation with each other. They will also practice all the stages of thwarting illegal maritime activities.

In 2018, member countries of the ASEAN had the first joint naval drill with China.

Related Topics

Thailand China United States September 2018 TV All From Asia

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab for effective measures to co ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Johnson 'very worried' about trade, tariffs ' ..

3 minutes ago

Australia Labuschagne joins elite Test batting clu ..

3 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority launches crackdow ..

3 minutes ago

Latham ton drives New Zealand's reply against Sri ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences doctors ass ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.