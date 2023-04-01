UrduPoint.com

US Awards Huntington Ingalls $1.3Bln To Build Amphibious Warship - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The US awarded Huntington Ingalls shipbuilders an almost $1.3 billion contract to design and build a third Amphibious Transport Dock (ATD) ship of the LPD Flight II class, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $1,295,000,013...

for the procurement of the detail design and construction of the Amphibious Transport Dock ship, LPD 32, the third LPD 17 Flight II ship," the release said on Friday.

Most of the work in building the ship will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (82%) over the next six and a years and is expected to be completed by September 2029, the Defense Department said.

The ship will be the 16th in the San Antonio class and the third Flight II LPD, according to the contractor.

