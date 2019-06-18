UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Better Off' To Have Senate-Confirmed Defense Secretary Dealing With Iran - McConnell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:50 PM

US 'Better Off' to Have Senate-Confirmed Defense Secretary Dealing With Iran - McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The United States would be better off in its confrontation with Iran to have a secretary of defense who has been confirmed by the Senate rather than a temporary acting official as is the case, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

McConnell made the remarks after President Donald Trump announced that he has nominated Army Secretary Mark Esper to take over the Pentagon after Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan withdrew from the nomination process.

"I do think we're better to have a confirmed secretary of defense," McConnell said. "I do think we'd be better off to have a secretary of defense that was actually confirmed by the Senate."

Related Topics

Senate Army Iran Pentagon Trump United States From

Recent Stories

Iran Says Used Recruited CIA Cyberspies to Take Do ..

9 minutes ago

Govt lodges protest with BBC over misreporting abo ..

9 minutes ago

EU Council Delays Start of Accession Talks With Al ..

9 minutes ago

Upcoming Russia-US-Israel Meeting Aimed at Resolvi ..

9 minutes ago

AJK Opposition including PTI Kashmir rejects new f ..

9 minutes ago

Russia, India Working to Sign Memorandum on Iran-I ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.