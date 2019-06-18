US 'Better Off' to Have Senate-Confirmed Defense Secretary Dealing With Iran - McConnell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The United States would be better off in its confrontation with Iran to have a secretary of defense who has been confirmed by the Senate rather than a temporary acting official as is the case, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

McConnell made the remarks after President Donald Trump announced that he has nominated Army Secretary Mark Esper to take over the Pentagon after Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan withdrew from the nomination process.

"I do think we're better to have a confirmed secretary of defense," McConnell said. "I do think we'd be better off to have a secretary of defense that was actually confirmed by the Senate."