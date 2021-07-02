WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United States has lost any patience with Yemen's Houthi movement following the latest string of attacks by the rebel group, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We are beyond fed up," Price said during a press briefing, responding to a question regarding Washington's level of patience with the rebel movement.

Price said the State Department is "horrified" by the Houthi missile attack on a residential neighborhood in the Yemeni city of Marib, which, according to reports, killed three and injured ten.

Price said it is "long-past time" to end conflict and address the dire humanitarian situation following years of armed conflict.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for more than six years. The situation further deteriorated after the Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015.