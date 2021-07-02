UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Beyond Fed Up' With Attacks By Yemen's Houthis - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:30 AM

US 'Beyond Fed Up' With Attacks by Yemen's Houthis - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United States has lost any patience with Yemen's Houthi movement following the latest string of attacks by the rebel group, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We are beyond fed up," Price said during a press briefing, responding to a question regarding Washington's level of patience with the rebel movement.

Price said the State Department is "horrified" by the Houthi missile attack on a residential neighborhood in the Yemeni city of Marib, which, according to reports, killed three and injured ten.

Price said it is "long-past time" to end conflict and address the dire humanitarian situation following years of armed conflict.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for more than six years. The situation further deteriorated after the Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Washington Yemen Price Marib United States 2015 Government Arab

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

1 hour ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

2 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

2 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

1 hour ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

1 hour ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.