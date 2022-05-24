US Birth Rate in 2021 Up 1% in First Increase Since 2014 - CDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The birth rate in the United States in 2021 was up 1% in first increase since 2014, according to provisional data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) on Tuesday.

"The provisional number of registered births in the United States in 2021 was 3,659,289, which is 1% more than in 2020," the NCHS data showed.

The NCHS found that, on average, there were 56,6 births per 1,000 women aged 15-44 in 2021, and this also represents a 1% increase compared to 2020 and the first increase in the rate since 2014.

In 2021, the birth rate declined for women aged 15-24, rose for women aged 25-49, and remained unchanged for women aged 10-14, according to the data.

In addition, the number of preterm births increased by 4% to 10,48% in 2021 and was the highest result since 2007, the data showed.