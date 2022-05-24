UrduPoint.com

US Birth Rate In 2021 Up 1% In First Increase Since 2014 - CDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

US Birth Rate in 2021 Up 1% in First Increase Since 2014 - CDC

The birth rate in the United States in 2021 was up 1% in first increase since 2014, according to provisional data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The birth rate in the United States in 2021 was up 1% in first increase since 2014, according to provisional data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) on Tuesday.

"The provisional number of registered births in the United States in 2021 was 3,659,289, which is 1% more than in 2020," the NCHS data showed.

The NCHS found that, on average, there were 56,6 births per 1,000 women aged 15-44 in 2021, and this also represents a 1% increase compared to 2020 and the first increase in the rate since 2014.

In 2021, the birth rate declined for women aged 15-24, rose for women aged 25-49, and remained unchanged for women aged 10-14, according to the data.

In addition, the number of preterm births increased by 4% to 10,48% in 2021 and was the highest result since 2007, the data showed.

Related Topics

United States Women 2020

Recent Stories

Digital Publishers Condemn Harassment of Digital J ..

Digital Publishers Condemn Harassment of Digital Journalists

2 minutes ago
 Russia Developing New Foreign Policy Concept - For ..

Russia Developing New Foreign Policy Concept - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 WASA urges citizens for judiciously water usage

WASA urges citizens for judiciously water usage

2 minutes ago
 1122 continues dousing operation at Koh-e-Suleman ..

1122 continues dousing operation at Koh-e-Suleman hill

2 minutes ago
 MEPCO issues 4417 single phase meters to replace d ..

MEPCO issues 4417 single phase meters to replace dead, faulty meters

2 minutes ago
 PPP AJK chapter to launch protest for showing soli ..

PPP AJK chapter to launch protest for showing solidarity with Yasin Malik

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.