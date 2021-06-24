UrduPoint.com
US Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott Stepping Down From Post - Reports

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott will soon step down from his post, CNN reported on Wednesday citing a source familiar with the matter.

Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz will take over command as acting chief, the report said.

US Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond for comment, the report said.

Scott has served in the Border Patrol since 1992 and took over as chief in February 2020.

More Stories From World

