US Bracing for Violence Over Abortion Rights Ruling - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The Biden administration is bracing for a spike in political violence when the US Supreme Court delivers a ruling that is expected to overturn abortion rights, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo.

Earlier in May, dozens of demonstrators gathered near the homes of right-leaning Supreme Court judges after a document was leaked suggesting the court would reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, thereby putting an end to constitutional protections for abortion.

The unclassified DHS memo warned that possible acts of violence against Supreme Court justices, their clerks, lawmakers and other officials, along with clergymen and physicians "are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court's official ruling.

The report also noted that abortion-related violence is usually initiated by "anti-abortion extremists," however this time the government expects similar activities from those who support the right to terminate pregnancy.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Roe v. Wade case to extend constitutional protection of women's rights to undergo abortion without undue government restrictions. The 1992 decision in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey upheld the high court's ruling.