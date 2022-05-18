UrduPoint.com

US Bracing For Violence Over Abortion Rights Ruling - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 07:01 PM

US Bracing for Violence Over Abortion Rights Ruling - Reports

The Biden administration is bracing for a spike in political violence when the US Supreme Court delivers a ruling that is expected to overturn abortion rights, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The Biden administration is bracing for a spike in political violence when the US Supreme Court delivers a ruling that is expected to overturn abortion rights, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo.

Earlier in May, dozens of demonstrators gathered near the homes of right-leaning Supreme Court judges after a document was leaked suggesting the court would reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, thereby putting an end to constitutional protections for abortion.

The unclassified DHS memo warned that possible acts of violence against Supreme Court justices, their clerks, lawmakers and other officials, along with clergymen and physicians "are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court's official ruling.

"

The report also noted that abortion-related violence is usually initiated by "anti-abortion extremists," however this time the government expects similar activities from those who support the right to terminate pregnancy.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Roe v. Wade case to extend constitutional protection of women's rights to undergo abortion without undue government restrictions. The 1992 decision in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey upheld the high court's ruling.

Related Topics

Supreme Court May Women From Government Court

Recent Stories

PTI imported spokespersons lying constantly to app ..

PTI imported spokespersons lying constantly to appease 'egoistic rejected leader ..

10 seconds ago
 NAB Karachi distributes cheques

NAB Karachi distributes cheques

11 seconds ago
 Adulterated milk recovered, one held

Adulterated milk recovered, one held

13 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi's record 0.32 per cent corona positivit ..

Rawalpindi's record 0.32 per cent corona positivity rate

15 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 300 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 300 points to close at 43,026 points 18 May 2022

3 minutes ago
 BRICS foreign ministers to meet via video link on ..

BRICS foreign ministers to meet via video link on Thursday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.