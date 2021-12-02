US Calling on North Korea to Engage in Dialogue - Secretary of Defense

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The United States is calling on North Korea to resume dialogue but Pyongyang continues to destabilize regional security by developing its armament programs, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"We reaffirmed our shared assessment that the DPRK is continuing to advance its missile and weapon programs, which is increasingly destabilizing regional security," Austin said at a press conference with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook.

"We continue to call upon the DPRK to engage in dialogue," the secretary of defense added.