UrduPoint.com

US Calls On China To Resume Dialogue After House Speaker Pelosi's Visit - Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 03:10 PM

US Calls on China to Resume Dialogue After House Speaker Pelosi's Visit - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Washington has called on Beijing to resume dialogue after it was halted due to the controversial visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in early August, and urged China to maintain cooperation in environmental and healthcare sectors, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said on Thursday.

"Our message to the Chinese is let's talk, open these dialogues and let's move forward," Burns said in a televised speech at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore, as quoted by The Standard newspaper.

The ambassador added that the United States and China should cooperate on climate change and healthcare issues, and that Washington is interested in preservation of effective competition with Beijing, according to the report.

Pelosi traveled to Taiwan on August 2.

It was the first visit by a US House speaker to the island since 1997. Moreover, Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

Beijing considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan and selling weapons to the island. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Related Topics

China Washington Visit Beijing Nancy Singapore United States August Asia

Recent Stories

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

29 minutes ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

56 minutes ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

3 hours ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

3 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.