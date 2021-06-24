US Can Not Guarantee Another Administration Will Not Abandon JCPOA - State Dept. Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Both the United States and Iran are aware that there is no guarantee the next US administration will not abandon the nuclear agreement they are now trying to revive, a senior US official told reporters on Thursday.

"There is no such thing as a guarantee.

And Iran knows it and we know it," the official said during a telephone press briefing.

The Trump administration withdrew the United States from the nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and implemented again a sanctions regime against Tehran. The Biden administration has said it is willing to negotiate and revive the nuclear agreement.