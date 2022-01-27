US Can Sanction Russia, But Believes Still Time for Diplomacy to Avoid Conflict - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United States has sanctions at its disposal as a tool to deter or punish a Russian invasion of Ukraine, but still believes there is room and time for diplomacy to avoid conflict between all parties, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Sanctions are a tool in the toolbox, it doesn't have to be the only one," Kirby said during an interview with Fox news. "There's no reason why this has to evolve into conflict or even into severe economic consequences if Mister Putin makes the right decision, which is not to invade Ukraine.

.. We still think that there is room and time for diplomacy to work."

The United States, its allies and partners have discussed possible unified responses to Russia in recent weeks, including joint economic measures and NATO force posture changes in eastern Europe. The United States has 8,500 troops on heightened alert to be deployed as a contribution to the larger NATO response force of 40,000 soldiers, Kirby said.