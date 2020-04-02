US Capital Area COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 100, Positive Cases Surpass 4,500 - Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The coronavirus-related (COVID-19) death toll in the US capital area reached almost 100 while total number of positive cases surpassed the mark of 4,500, local officials said Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The coronavirus-related (COVID-19) death toll in the US capital area reached almost 100 while total number of positive cases surpassed the mark of 4,500, local officials said Thursday.

"District reported 67 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District's overall positive case total to 653.

The District reported one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the District's total to 12," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Twitter.

Maryland confirmed 36 deaths while Virginia has registered 41 fatalities.

"As of this morning, the Maryland Department of Health is reporting 2,331 confirmed cases of COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 346 cases since yesterday," Governor spokesperson Kata Hall said in a statement.

Virginia Department of Health reported 1,706 positive cases.