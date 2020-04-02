UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Capital Area COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 100, Positive Cases Surpass 4,500 - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:31 PM

US Capital Area COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 100, Positive Cases Surpass 4,500 - Officials

The coronavirus-related (COVID-19) death toll in the US capital area reached almost 100 while total number of positive cases surpassed the mark of 4,500, local officials said Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The coronavirus-related (COVID-19) death toll in the US capital area reached almost 100 while total number of positive cases surpassed the mark of 4,500, local officials said Thursday.

"District reported 67 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District's overall positive case total to 653.

The District reported one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the District's total to 12," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Twitter.

Maryland confirmed 36 deaths while Virginia has registered 41 fatalities.

"As of this morning, the Maryland Department of Health is reporting 2,331 confirmed cases of COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 346 cases since yesterday," Governor spokesperson Kata Hall said in a statement.

Virginia Department of Health reported 1,706 positive cases.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Twitter Virginia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to take best steps to curb coronavirus keepin ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab University launches online kitchen gardenin ..

5 minutes ago

Asad Umar chairs CCOE meeting

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

5 minutes ago

Trump says expects Russians, Saudis to cut 10 mn b ..

9 minutes ago

Minister distributes cheques in Bahawalpur divisio ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.