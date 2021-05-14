UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Center For Disease Control Releases $7.4Bln In Funding To Hire, Train Health Workers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Center For Disease Control Releases $7.4Bln in Funding to Hire, Train Health Workers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The US will spend $7.4 billion to hire, train and support public health workers as well as to prepare some jurisdictions for future pandemics, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday.

"Today, we are announcing the upcoming release of $7.4 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan to hire, train, and support public health workers across the country, reflective of the diversity within the communities they serve," Walensky said during a briefing.

About $4.4 billion will go to support states and localities, creating tens of thousands of new jobs across the US while another $3 billion will be focused on preparing jurisdictions for future pandemics, and to build a public health workforce for the future, Walensky explained.

The measure is expected to immediately add more staff and health departments across the country as well as add school nurses to K-12 schools to support safe reopening since the US public health workforce has become smaller in recent years, Walensky explained.

Related Topics

From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

5 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

7 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

8 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

8 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

8 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.