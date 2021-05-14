US Center For Disease Control Releases $7.4Bln in Funding to Hire, Train Health Workers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The US will spend $7.4 billion to hire, train and support public health workers as well as to prepare some jurisdictions for future pandemics, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday.

"Today, we are announcing the upcoming release of $7.4 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan to hire, train, and support public health workers across the country, reflective of the diversity within the communities they serve," Walensky said during a briefing.

About $4.4 billion will go to support states and localities, creating tens of thousands of new jobs across the US while another $3 billion will be focused on preparing jurisdictions for future pandemics, and to build a public health workforce for the future, Walensky explained.

The measure is expected to immediately add more staff and health departments across the country as well as add school nurses to K-12 schools to support safe reopening since the US public health workforce has become smaller in recent years, Walensky explained.