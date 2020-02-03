UrduPoint.com
US Centers For Disease Control Sent 4 Teams To China Over Weekend - Official

Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Centers for Disease Control Sent 4 Teams to China Over Weekend - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sent four teams to China over the past weekend amid the novel Coronavirus epidemic there, CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier told reporters on Monday.

"The Department of State is bringing more people back from Wuhan, the first plane arrived last week, more are planned," Messonnier said. "Over the weekend, the CDC sent four teams to specific Department of Defense locations where those planes will arrive.

"

Messonnier said the passengers brought back to the United States will be under quarantine for 14 days counting from when the airplanes would leave China.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has so far killed 361 person in China and infected more than 17,000 others. On Sunday, the first coronavirus-related death outside China was confirmed in the Philippines.

