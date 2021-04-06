US Charges 25 Members of Puerto Rico Gang With Drug Trafficking - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The US government has indicted 25 members of a gang in the territory of Puerto Rico on charges of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"The indictment alleges that from in or about the year 2016, to the date of the return of the indictment, the drug trafficking organization distributed cocaine base (commonly known as "crack"), heroin, cocaine, and marihuana," the Justice Department said in a press release.

As part of the conspiracy, the members of the trafficking gang established drug points that moved within different areas inside a public housing project to avoid police detection, the release said.

At different points during the conspiracy the leaders provided members of the organization with firearms to protect themselves, the narcotics, and their proceeds, the release added.

Of the 25 gang members indicted, nine face additional gun charges, according to the release.