US Charges 4 Russian Nationals Over Attempt to Hack Global Energy Sector - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US prosecutors charged four Russian government employees accused of attempting to hack the networks of hundreds of companies that are part of the global energy sector, the US Department of Justice said.

"The Department of Justice unsealed two indictments today charging four defendants, all Russian nationals who worked for the Russian government, with attempting, supporting and conducting computer intrusions that together, in two separate conspiracies, targeted the global energy sector between 2012 and 2018," the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

In total, these hacking campaigns targeted thousands of computers at hundreds of companies and organizations in about 135 countries, the release said.