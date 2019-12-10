UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, China Working To Delay Dec 15 Tariffs: Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:48 PM

US, China working to delay Dec 15 tariffs: report

US and Chinese officials are working on a deal to postpone a round of tariffs set to hit Chinese imports in five days, according to a media report on Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :US and Chinese officials are working on a deal to postpone a round of tariffs set to hit Chinese imports in five days, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Delaying the new duties, which cover about $160 billion in imports, including consumer favorites like mobile phones, could help reassure markets the two sides are making progress towards ending their trade war.

Officials on both sides say they now expect to continue talking past December 15, when the tariffs are due to kick in, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report helped move Wall Street futures into positive territory.

US officials have reiterated that any final decision by the American camp belongs to President Donald Trump.

For two months, the two sides have struggled to finalize a partial deal that Trump announced in October.

Should the December 15 tariffs take effect, virtually all the merchandise the United States imports annually from China will be covered by punitive tariffs.

Related Topics

Mobile China Trump Progress United States October December Market Media All From Billion

Recent Stories

Department of Health unveils world&#039;s most com ..

20 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Dubai’s economic o ..

1 hour ago

Obstruction, abuse of power charges unveiled in Tr ..

2 minutes ago

Three dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Renowned journalist, former APP MD Masood Malik pa ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l Squash Tournaments from Dec 15

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.