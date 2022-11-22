US, Chinese Defense Chiefs Discuss Bilateral Defense Relations, Global Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, discussed defense relations, as well as issues of regional and global security on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cambodia on Tuesday, the US Department of Defense said.

The ADMM-Plus is taking place in Cambodia's northwestern resort city of Siem Reap from November 21-23.

"Secretary Austin and General Wei discussed U.S.-PRC (China) defense relations and regional and global security issues. Secretary Austin emphasized the need to responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication," the Pentagon said.

In addition, the parties discussed the importance of substantive dialogue on reducing strategic risk, improving crisis communications and enhancing operational safety.

Austin expressed concerns over the Chinese army's activeness in the Indo-Pacific region and recent provocations by North Korea. At the same time, the US defense secretary reiterated that the United States remains committed to the One-China policy.

US-China relations were strained in recent months due to visits by US lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan despite objections from Beijing. The disagreement resulted in increased Chinese military activity around the island, as well as condemnation of the trips.

The ADMM-Plus is a platform for cooperation between the defense ministries of ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners ” Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the US ” created in April 2010.