US Citizens Must Exercise Increased Caution in Peru Amid Pan American Games - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) US citizens traveling in Peru should exercise increased caution during the 2019 Pan American Games set to begin next week because of concerns over crime and violent assaults, the State Department said in a travel alert on Thursday.

"Exercise increased caution in Peru, due to crime and Pan American / Parapan American Games. Some areas have increased risk," the alert said.

Crimes such as carjackings and assaults are a concern in Peru, according to the State Department, which specifically warned US citizens not to ravel to the Colombian-Peruvian border area in the Loreto Region.

The alert also cautioned against travel to the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene, and Mantaro Rivers (VRAEM) due to crime and terrorism.

US government personnel, the release added, cannot travel freely throughout Peru for security reasons.

Peru will host the Pan American Games from July 26 to August 11, 2019 and the Parapan American Games from August 23 to September 1.