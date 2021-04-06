UrduPoint.com
US Closely Monitoring Russia's Activity In Arctic - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Closely Monitoring Russia's Activity in Arctic - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The United States is closely monitoring Russia's military activities in the Arctic and is committed to protecting its interests in the region, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

"Without getting into specific intelligence assessments, obviously, we are monitoring very closely. Nobody wants to see the Arctic as a region become militarized. We obviously recognize that the region is key terrain, it's vital to our homeland defense and a potential strategic corridor between the Indo-Pacific, Europe and homeland, which would make it vulnerable to expanded competition, if you will," Kirby said during a briefing.

