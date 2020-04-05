UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Commissions Nuclear Sub But Skips Fanfare Due To Virus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:11 AM

US commissions nuclear sub but skips fanfare due to virus

The US Navy on Saturday commissioned its 18th new-generation attack submarine, but without the usual fanfare due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The US Navy on Saturday commissioned its 18th new-generation attack submarine, but without the usual fanfare due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although the traditional public commissioning ceremony was canceled due to public health safety and restrictions of large public gatherings, the Navy commissioned USS Delaware administratively and transitioned the ship to normal operations," the announcement said.

Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is the sub's designated "sponsor"; its construction began while her husband, a former US senator from Delaware, was serving as the US vice president.

In a statement, she congratulated all involved in the complex process of building a nuclear submarine longer than a football field.

"I know this submarine and her crew of courageous sailors will carry the steadfast strength of my home state wherever they go," she said.

The Delaware is a Virginia-class sub, the latest generation of cruise missile fast-attack submarines in the US fleet.

The Delaware's nuclear propulsion system means it can go 30 years without refueling, the navy's statement said.

The sub is 377 feet (115 meters) long, can dive to depths of 800 feet and operate submerged at speeds of 25 knots (45 kph).

It is armed with medium-range ballistic missiles and is capable not only of attack missions but also surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance. It can also deliver special operations forces to target zones.

The US fleet of attack submarines is the world's largest, with 56 subs.

The coronavirus pandemic has had far-reaching impact on the US military, limiting troop movements around the world and, notably, prompting the evacuation of the aircraft carrier USS Roosevelt after it docked in Guam with more than 100 crew members suffering from COVID-19.

To lessen the risk of contamination in a space as closed as a submarine, which may spend weeks underwater, crews are isolated together for a two-week quarantine before embarking.

A second crew is also isolated for two weeks in case it is needed to replace the first crew.

Related Topics

Football Attack World Nuclear Wife May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inquiry committee reports export of sugar was unju ..

4 minutes ago

India pressured Assam citizenship tribunal members ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Region Gas Blast Death Toll Up to 3 After 1 ..

4 minutes ago

Italian COVID-19 Death Toll Surges Past 15,000 as ..

4 minutes ago

Train operation to resume in phases, once lock dow ..

9 minutes ago

Stay or go? French fly home from Russia amid pande ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.