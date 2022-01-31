US Concludes $840,000 Settlement of Alleged Arms Export Violations - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The US government has approved an $840,000 settlement of alleged export violations by Torrey Pines Logic and Leonid Volfson, State Department spokesperson Ned price announced n Monday.

"The US Department of State has concluded an administrative settlement with Torrey Pines Logic (TPL) of San Diego, California and Leonid Volfson to resolve alleged violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)," Price said in a media note.

The State Department, TPL and Volfson reached the settlement following an extensive compliance review by the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance in the Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, the note said.

"This agreement pursuant to ITAR resolves alleged ITAR violations involving the attempted unauthorized export of defense articles; the unauthorized export of defense articles to various countries, including the People's Republic of China and Lebanon, which are proscribed destinations under ITAR and Russia," the note added.

Under the terms of the 36-month Consent Agreement, TPL and Volfson will pay a civil penalty of $840,000 and the State Department agreed to suspend $420,000 of the sum on condition that the funds would be used for measures to strengthen TPL's compliance program, according to the note.