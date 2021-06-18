UrduPoint.com
US Condemns Arrest Of 4 Apple Daily Senior Executives In Hong Kong - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Condemns Arrest of 4 Apple Daily Senior Executives in Hong Kong - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The United States condemns the arrest of four senior executives of the Apply Daily newspaper in Hong Kong and expresses its concern over alleged use of national security laws by the Chinese authorities to hinder freedom of expression, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We strongly condemn the arrest of senior executives from Apple Daily and its parent company Next Digital, and we call for their immediate release. We are deeply concerned by Hong Kong authorities selective use of the National Security Law to arbitrarily target immediate organizations, the charges, of course, of collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security, appear to be entirely politically motivated," Price said in a briefing.

