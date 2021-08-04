US Condemns Bombing in Afghan Capital, Vows to Stand by Afghan Partners - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The United States condemns the recent bombing in the Afghan capital of Kabul and vows to stand by its Afghan partners, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday at a daily briefing.

Earlier in the day, an eyewitness and a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik that a car exploded near a lawmaker's house, after which several armed people entered the house.

"We've seen the reports that have emerged today... We unequivocally condemn the bombing and we will continue to stand by our partners, our Afghan partner, " Price said told reporters.