US Condemns Rocket Attacks On Israel By Armed Groups In Lebanon - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The United States condemns recent rocket attacks against Israel by armed groups in Lebanon, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We absolutely condemn the rocket attacks from armed groups based in Lebanon that were fired into Israel," Price told reporters.

Price said the United States will remain engaged with Israeli and Lebanese government officials to de-escalate the situation.

