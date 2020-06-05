US Conducts First Airstrikes on Taliban Since End of Eid Ceasefire - US Forces-Afghanistan

US warplanes have carried out the first airstrikes on the Taliban since the end of Afghanistan's Eid ceasefire, US Forces-Afghanistan (USFOR-A) Spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) US warplanes have carried out the first airstrikes on the Taliban since the end of Afghanistan's Eid ceasefire, US Forces-Afghanistan (USFOR-A) Spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said on Friday.

"Overnight, USFOR-A conducted an airstrike against 25 armed TB [Taliban] fighters executing a coordinated attack on an #ANDSF [Afghan National Security Forces] checkpoint in Farah Prov.

This afternoon, USFOR-A conducted a strike on TB fighters attacking an ANDSF checkpoint in Kandahar Prov," Legget said via Twitter.

Legget said US forces also conducted 2 airstrikes on June 4 to disrupt coordinated Taliban attacks on ANDSF checkpoints, IAW the US-TB agrmt. We reiterate: All sides must reduce violence to allow the peace process to take hold. These were the 1st US airstrikes against TB since the start of the Eid ceasefire."