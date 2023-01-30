UrduPoint.com

US Conducts Successful Test Flight Of Lockheed Hypersonic Missile - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 09:33 PM

US Conducts Successful Test Flight of Lockheed Hypersonic Missile - Pentagon

The US Air Force conducted a successful final test flight of the Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) missile, the Pentagon said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The US Air Force conducted a successful final test flight of the Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) missile, the Pentagon said on Monday.

"The joint DARPA and US Air Force Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) completed yet another successful flight test," the Pentagon said in a press release. "The Lockheed Martin version of the missile, with its Aerojet Rocketdyne scramjet, capped a program that accomplished all of its initial objectives. It was the final flight test for HAWC, which is providing critical data to inform Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) hypersonic technology maturation efforts.

"

The Pentagon added that the hypersonic missile again flew at speeds greater than Mach 5 at higher than 60,000 feet and farther than 345 miles. The test flight demonstrated improved capabilities and performance, the release said, adding that the United States' hypersonic portfolio now includes two feasible hypersonic airbreathing missile designs from Lockheed Martin and Raytheon that it can continue to further develop in the future.

Related Topics

Technology Pentagon United States All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi telep ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi telephones KPK CM for condolence

5 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns Peshawar blast

Mohsin Naqvi condemns Peshawar blast

5 minutes ago
 Court awards rigorous imprisonment to accused

Court awards rigorous imprisonment to accused

1 minute ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns Peshawar suicide blast

1 minute ago
 Bilawal, Lavrov agree to deepen Pakistan-Russia co ..

Bilawal, Lavrov agree to deepen Pakistan-Russia cooperation in various realms

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of nurse's murder in K ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.