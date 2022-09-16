UrduPoint.com

US Congress, State Dept. Working On Russia Sanctions Akin To Terror Sponsor Designation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 09:09 PM

US Congress, State Dept. Working on Russia Sanctions Akin to Terror Sponsor Designation

The US Congress and State Department are collaborating to develop Russian sanctions that achieve the same impact as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST) designation without possible unintended consequences, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The US Congress and State Department are collaborating to develop Russian sanctions that achieve the same impact as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST) designation without possible unintended consequences, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"There are problems in using this particular vehicle, the state sponsorship of terrorism designation, that may have unintended consequences that are not only not helpful, but they may even be harmful," Blinken said during a press availability.

"What we are doing is working with Congress right now to see if there is another way forward that achieves what could be achieved through the use of the SST designation without any of the unintended consequences that would make it more counterproductive than productive."

Last week, the White House said US President Joe Biden's decision not to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism is final, as such a designation would jeopardize food exports.

Related Topics

Exports Russia White House Vehicle Same May Congress

Recent Stories

Nine dead, 20 injured in Guatemala stampede

Nine dead, 20 injured in Guatemala stampede

1 minute ago
 Goodbye to the queen: bows, curtsies, even a wave

Goodbye to the queen: bows, curtsies, even a wave

1 minute ago
 China's Xi, Russia's Putin challenge world order a ..

China's Xi, Russia's Putin challenge world order at regional summit

1 minute ago
 US Envisions Arctic as Territory of 'Low Tension,' ..

US Envisions Arctic as Territory of 'Low Tension,' Economic Development - State ..

1 minute ago
 Balighur Rehman for collective efforts to protect ..

Balighur Rehman for collective efforts to protect ozone layer

33 minutes ago
 PBA delegation meets Chief Minister

PBA delegation meets Chief Minister

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.