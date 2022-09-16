US Congress, State Dept. Working on Russia Sanctions Akin to Terror Sponsor Designation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Congress and State Department are collaborating to develop Russian sanctions that achieve the same impact as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST) designation without possible unintended consequences, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

"There are problems in using this particular vehicle, the state sponsorship of terrorism designation, that may have unintended consequences that are not only not helpful, but they may even be harmful," Blinken said during a press availability.

"What we are doing is working with Congress right now to see if there is another way forward that achieves what could be achieved through the use of the SST designation without any of the unintended consequences that would make it more counterproductive than productive."

Last week, the White House said US President Joe Biden's decision not to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism is final, as such a designation would jeopardize food exports.