UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressional Delegation Headed By Pelosi Visits Afghanistan - Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:00 AM

US Congressional Delegation Headed by Pelosi Visits Afghanistan - Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Afghanistan, where she met with President Ashraf Ghani and discussed "security, governance, and economic development," statement released on speaker's website said.

Pelosi said that during the visit she met with the country's president and Prime Minister Abdullah Abdullah. The congressional delegation also met with US commanders and diplomats, as well as with military personnel of the Resolute Support Mission, which is conducted by NATO in Afghanistan.

"Today, our bipartisan Congressional delegation completed a visit to Afghanistan focused on security, governance and economic development," Pelosi said as quoted by the statement.

According to the speaker, the delegation was briefed on the situation around the ceasefire with the radical Taliban, as well as on the uncertainty regarding the results of September's presidential election.

The United States and the Taliban have begun attempts to revive peace talks, which US President Donald Trump declared "dead" last month. Trump announced the cancellation of the talks in late September after the Taliban claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack that killed, among others, one US soldier. The initial draft deal proposed to gradually reduce the number of US troops in Afghanistan from about 13,000 to 5,000.

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 in response to the 9/11 terror attacks, and toppled then-ruling Taliban shortly thereafter. It is the longest war in US history and by some estimates has cost nearly $1 trillion.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Dead Attack Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Prime Minister Visit Trump Resolute Nancy United States September Ashraf Ghani From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in China Education Expo-Beijing 2 ..

11 hours ago

WASS 2019 to discuss impact of increasing flight d ..

11 hours ago

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

13 hours ago

UAE participates in government forum to combat hum ..

13 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.