US Considering Evacuating Diplomats' Families From Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The United States is considering evacuating diplomats' family members from Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is allegedly planned that non-essential staff would be able to leave Ukraine voluntarily but their families would be ordered to return home.

The State Department is expected to make an announcement in a few days, according to the report.