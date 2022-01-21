UrduPoint.com

US Considering Evacuating Diplomats' Families From Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 07:53 PM

US Considering Evacuating Diplomats' Families From Ukraine - Reports

The United States is considering evacuating diplomats' family members from Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The United States is considering evacuating diplomats' family members from Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is allegedly planned that non-essential staff would be able to leave Ukraine voluntarily but their families would be ordered to return home.

The State Department is expected to make an announcement in a few days, according to the report.

