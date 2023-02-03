UrduPoint.com

US Contractor General Atomics Says Offering Ukraine 2 Reaper Drones For Total Of $1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 12:50 AM

US Contractor General Atomics Says Offering Ukraine 2 Reaper Drones for Total of $1

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US defense company General Atomics is offering Ukraine two of its "Reaper" drone systems and related equipment for the price of $1, General Atomics said in a statement.

"From the outset of the Russian invasion, we began looking for options to respond to the requests of Ukrainian forces with our products, including the MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1C Gray Eagle," the statement said on Wednesday. "Recently, we offered to transfer two of our own, company-owned training aircraft, plus the ground control station and other hardware required to operate them, for the symbolic price of $1, and reiterated our offer to train the first cadre of pilots and maintainers at our expense."

However, the offer must first be approved by the US government, the statement added.

In December, US media reported that the US Air Force planned to supply Reaper drones to Ukraine, but the matter ended in a stalemate due to concerns about sensitive technology aboard the unmanned systems.

Reaper drones are capable of conducting reconnaissance and carrying Hellfire air-to-surface missiles, making them a so-called "hunter-killer" system.

The US government fears that sensitive technology could fall into Russian hands if the drones are shot down and intercepted, the reports said.

Long-range unmanned aerial systems are an obvious "force-multiplying" technology that has so far been overlooked in efforts to support Ukraine, General Atomics' statement said. Introducing the systems on the battlefield would provide an "immediate impact," the statement also said.

Related Topics

Drone Technology Ukraine Russia Company Eagle Price December Media From Government

Recent Stories

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

52 minutes ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

52 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

52 minutes ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

52 minutes ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

52 minutes ago
 Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.