MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States is developing individual biological research plans for many countries, primarily military ones, and imposing their implementation through various joint programs declared as peaceful, First Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Averyanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In recent years, the United States and its NATO allies have significantly intensified biological research in many countries. For each country, the United States develops individual work plans based on the needs of national biological programs, primarily military ones," Averyanov said.