WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The United States criticized China for its coercive behavior and "bullying tactics" that threaten regional peace and stability in the South China Sea, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Tuesday.

"China's recent escalation of efforts to intimidate others out of developing resources in the South China Sea is disturbing," Bolton said via Twitter. "The United States stands firmly with those who oppose coercive behavior and bullying tactics which threaten regional peace and security."

On July 30, four Democratic senators urged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to frame a new strategy with the nations of Southeast Asia to block China's alleged aggression in the region.

The majority of islands in the South China Sea are controlled by Beijing, however, the territory is also claimed by several other countries, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Brunei and the Philippines.

Relations between the United States and China have been strained since last year when Washington imposed tariffs on imports from Beijing. China criticized the US move and came up with a set of retaliatory steps that have escalated in a tit-for-tat trade war.