US Defense Chief Will Travel to South Korea Tuesday for Security Talks - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to South Korea next week for talks with government officials about security matters on the Korean Peninsula and in northeast Asia, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"Secretary Austin will meet with ROK Minister of Defense Suh Wook for the 53rd U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) and visit U.S. troops on the peninsula," the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Both sides are expected to pledge to continue to develop the Alliance”the linchpin of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia”in a mutually reinforcing and future-oriented manner."

Austin will also travel to the state of California to give a speech at the 2021 Reagan National Defense Forum, the release said.

At the forum, Austin will address issues related to China, including deterrence and investments in tech and innovation, according to the release.